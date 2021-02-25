https://noqreport.com/2021/02/25/trump-supporters-are-being-flagged-at-airports-as-they-head-to-orlando-for-cpac-report/

Conservatives from across the country are descending on Orlando this week for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). But some are reportedly being hassled at airports, possibly as a result of being placed on potential “domestic terrorist” lists that were allegedly made following the January 6th riot at the U.S Capitol.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke reported in a private Telegram room that she was hassled as she tried to fly down:

Airlines are flagging Trump Supporters on their way to Orlando. I was flagged, and personally escorted by security through the detectors to be searched, shaken down, and my laptop swabbed and searched. Welcome to Biden’s America.

Anecdotal reports of similar incidents have been popping up across Twitter and comments in the Telegram thread seem to confirm targeted screenings of travelers to Orlando. Their experience was even more draconian than what we’re hearing about from CPAC travelers.

Ever since the Capitol riots, many Americans have reported similar incidents even when not traveling for conservative events. A Facebook post last month detailed what happened to a man and his daughter who had attended the rally in DC but who did not participate in the riots. This past week I travelled to Mexico for a planned trip with my daughter. When I tried to check in for my American Airline flight I was held at the gate, told I was being screened by TSA and would not be able to make my flight because of it. I was put on a later flight after going through a very intensive TSA screening. I thought it was just random bad luck. I finally arrived, had a lovely week with my daughter and attempted to fly home. I was again held at the check in counter of United Airlines for extra screening but did make my scheduled flight. I arrived in Newark NJ last night and proceeded to passport control, as I have done numerous times in the past with absolutely no issues, and was stopped at immigration and told I needed to follow them into the back room and be interviewed/interrogated. At this point I am beyond upset (I’m a tax paying law abiding American with absolutely no record) and asked curtly what is going on??? (They also took my adult daughter in for questioning) The officer informed me that due to facial recognition I have been flagged as a participant in the DC domestic terrorist attack on the capitol and they needed to question me!!! I WAS SHOCKED. I told them I did travel to DC on Jan 6th to attend the rally and to listen to the President BUT I was absolutely no where near where the incident occurred and how is it possible for me to be associated at all with the few radicals that went into the capitol when the majority of the people at the rally were peaceful and respectful? Are we as Americans no longer allowed the right to assemble? Thankfully the officer was very nice and after my initial shock I was able to answer his questions calmly and we were let go. Only on my way home did I realize the reality of what had just happened. I had been flagged by my government as a potential domestic terrorist simply because I attended a rally in support of the President and if the officer hadn’t been a nice man they literally could have held me indefinitely and there would have been absolutely nothing I could have done. I am putting this out there because I am wondering if this has happened to anyone else and if so how did they get off this “list” and most importantly I am asking have we ever been the land of the free or has it all been an illusion? Is that why Trump was so hated? Did he try to pull the curtain back and expose the people behind it? TIA

Conservatives are being rebuked publicly and targeted privately based on the fact that they’re conservatives and especially if they’re Trump supporters. This is like Obama’s IRS scandal on a much larger scale.

