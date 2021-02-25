If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Twitter has begun placing a warning on links to CPAC’s official website. When users try to click on a link for the Conservative Political Action Conference, they are greeted with a warning that says:

Warning: this link may be unsafe

http://www.CPAC.org

The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe, in accordance with Twitter’s URL Policy. This link could fall into any of the below categories:

malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices

spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience

violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm

certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules

Try going to https://t.co/UOYpvZrjsD & you get a truly bizarre warning from Twitter that includes a claim that there could be “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”#CPAC2021 starts tomorrow, with a speech by former President Donald Trump on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TQnuhaUzar — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2021

The issue was highlighted by journalist Jason Rantz, who pointed out that users are warned not to go to the website.

Twitter’s warning to users follows its suspension of journalistic watchdog Project Veritas for “doxing” after it allegedly shared “private information” of a Facebook employee without consent. The group questioned Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen outside his home about the platform’s alleged censorship of conservatives.