Just as the popular Conservative Political Action Conference was preparing to begin, Twitter flagged the CPAC website as “unsafe.”

The notice on Wednesday warned Twitter users the site could contain “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”

The flag was removed, and a Twitter official told PJMedia the CPAC link “was marked unsafe in error.”

Many Twitter users were skeptical, however.

PJMedia noted the left has accused CPAC of featuring “white nationalists” for some time, and Twitter now apparently is adopting the false narrative.

The meetings are scheduled to begin Thursday and run through Sunday. President Trump is scheduled to speak Sunday.

The Twitter notice warned of:

malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices

spammy links that mislead people or disrupt their experience

violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm

certain categories of content that, if posted directly on Twitter, are a violation of the Twitter Rules.

