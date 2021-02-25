https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/update-hasbro-keeps-mr-potato-head-modern-makeover-gender-neutral-name-will-not-happen/

Hasbro revealed Thursday that it was renaming Mr. Potato head toy a ‘gender-neutral’ name and the Mr./Mrs. ‘pronouns’ will be dropped from the toy’s characters. This change was set to appear in the fall and Hasbro thought after 70 years it needed a ‘modern makeover’

Now Hasbro has decided to announce again that the ‘Mr. Potato Head’ will not be going anywhere as well as Mr. and Mrs. will remain as their own characters. It is more obvious now when the first announcement happened, the company wanted to test the waters as to how the internet would react.

Daily Mail reported, “The new range will also include box sets that don’t present the traditional family structure so children can make same-sex or single-parent potato families in line with changing societal roles.”

Some saw the decision as “Just a marketing gimmick designed to increase demand for both the old ‘Mr. Potato Head’ product and the new ‘Potato Head’ product.”

I hope people realize the Mr. Potato Head thing is just a marketing gimmick designed to increase demand for both the old “Mr. Potato Head” product and the new “Potato Head” product — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 25, 2021

Matt Walsh of Daily Wire mocked Hasbro’s decision with what woke leftist would say, “I told my 7-year-old daughter that Mr. Potato Head is gender neutral now and she smiled and said, ‘This is the greatest day of my life. Finally I can be at peace.’ We hugged and I started sobbing. It was so beautiful.”

I told my 7-year-old daughter that Mr. Potato Head is gender neutral now and she smiled and said, “This is the greatest day of my life. Finally I can be at peace.” We hugged and I started sobbing. It was so beautiful. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 25, 2021

Some images have appeared online as posted by NewsNation Now

Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister, as the spud-shaped plastic toy will go under a new gender-neutral name: Potato Head. https://t.co/vuRfPu2sH6 — NewsNation Now (@NewsNationNow) February 25, 2021

Hasbro has revealed after all the criticism to say, “MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere!”

Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD pic.twitter.com/6I84KrxOLQ — Hasbro (@Hasbro) February 25, 2021

