They fear the people.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman testitifed on Thursday that militia groups want to blow up the US Capitol and kill as many people as possible when Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union Address.

Yogananda offered no evidence for her outlandish remarks.

Wasn’t that Madonna?

JUST IN – Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Pittman says “militia groups want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible,” when Biden delivers his State of the Union address in Congress. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 25, 2021

According to Yogananda: “We know that militia groups that were present on January 6th have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union – which we know that date has not been identified. So based on the information, we think it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities moving forward.”

!! In her testimony before Congress, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman says militias tied to the January 6th attack have stated their desire to “blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union.” MORE 👇 pic.twitter.com/9dMuqNNBXe — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) February 25, 2021

