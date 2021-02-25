https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-feb-24-trump-reacts-to-supreme-court-decision-to-let-prosecutors-obtain-his-taxes_3710290.html

Video: Facts Matter (Feb. 24): Trump Reacts to Supreme Court Decision to Let Prosecutors Obtain His Taxes

The Supreme Court ruled that New York State investigators can get access to former President Donald Trump’s taxes—something that Trump is calling a continuation of a political witch hunt.

The Supreme Court also rejected to hear a slew of election-related lawsuits, which, according to Clarence Thomas, leaves the constitutional and legal issues in limbo.

Meanwhile, Democrat House members have been sending official letters to TV carriers throughout the country, urging them to drop conservative news outlets, like Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax. However, the director of the Federal Communications Commission is not having it.

