https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/copy-edit-biden-admins-extreme-transgender-health-care-agenda

If you doubted Biden’s extreme agenda, wait until you meet Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine. Also, we’ll have the latest on Andrew Cuomo being accused of sexual harassment. HINT: It involves a game of strip poker. And Obama’s doing a podcast with Springsteen?

Watch the clip for details. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

