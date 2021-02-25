https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-biden-refuses-to-answer-what-happened-to-his-promise-for-quick-2000-checks

Democrat President Joe Biden refused to answer a question from a reporter on Thursday about his unfulfilled promise last month that if Democrats won the Senate, he would have $2,000 stimulus checks going out the door “immediately.”

“Mr. President, whatever happened to your promise from 7 weeks ago that if Democrats [flipped] the Senate that checks were going out the door?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked. Biden refused to answer the question.

A few moments later, Doocy once again tried to ask Biden a question, but was shouted down by Biden’s staff who called him out by name and said that it was time to go.

WATCH:

Democrat President Joe Biden refuses to answer Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s question about his campaign promise that if Democrats won the Senate then $2,000 stimulus checks would “go out the door immediately.” It’s been 7 weeks and Biden has failed to follow through. pic.twitter.com/Z7OUhJZOSJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 25, 2021

“President-elect Joe Biden told Georgia voters on Monday that $2,000 stimulus checks would be sent out to Americans right away if the state voted for the Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Tuesday’s US Senate runoffs,” Business Insider reported. “During his speech in Atlanta, Biden promised that if Warnock and Ossoff won the runoffs, ‘that money will go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble.’”

