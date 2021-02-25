https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603801c05db3705aa0ab42c8
White House press secretary Jen Psaki blamed former President Donald Trump’s administration for the growing migrant crisis….
The Georgia State Senate passed a bill Tuesday requiring voters in the state to present a photo ID prior to receiving an absentee ballot….
(FAST COMPANY) – This fall, you’re cordially invited to Mr. Potato Head’s wedding. He’s marrying his partner of many years, another Mr. Potato Head. And I promise it’s going to be the party of the yea…
(Note: Thank you for supporting American businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and publishers like Gateway Pundit. We appreciate your support!) Big banks and the IRS want you to…
There’s still a risk if one person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and another person hasn’t been, experts say….