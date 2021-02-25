http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U4_qeg0DFo8/

Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind President Joe Biden to re-don his mask Thursday after he left it at a podium during a speech at the White House.

Biden repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“For God’s sake, wear a mask!” Biden said during his speech, marking the 50 millionth shot of the coronavirus vaccine administered to Americans.

But after his speech, Biden wandered away from the podium without his mask and spoke to a nurse who had administered vaccine shots earlier in the event.

As Biden approached her to greet Harris, the vice president looked at him and asked,”Where’s your mask?”

“My mask,” Biden remembered, walking back to the podium to retrieve his mask and put it on. “My mask. My mask.”

Biden and Harris left the event together, both wearing their masks as they exited the stage.

