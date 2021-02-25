https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-jen-psaki-confesses-her-love-for-obama-to-compliant-white-house-press-corps/
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden’s (disturbing) plan for his first 10 days…
January 18, 2021
Nice work, officer saves 13 year-old girl…
February 22, 2021
This is what mask indoctrination looks like…
February 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy