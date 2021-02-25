https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dont-find-safe-enough-eu-lawmaker-jerome-riviere-mail-ballots-voting-machines-banned-france-video/

In the aftermath of the 2020 elections, honest Americans are looking to make widespread reforms to the voting systems and procedures used in America.

One America’s Jack Posobiec spoke with a French member of the European Parliament Jérôme Rivière to see whether foreign countries use the same kinds of election practices as the U.S.

Riviere told One America News France banned mail-in ballots in 1975 because it was too easy to cheat. Now the Macron government is pushing early voting through machine voting but the senate refused to pass the amendment. Jerome says, “We don’t find it safe enough.”

Ireland and The Netherlands also banned electronic voting in recent years.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Police Lieutenant Who Shot and Killed Ashli Babbitt – Lead Murder Suspect in Ashli Babbitt Case

Here is Jack Posobiec’s interview on OAN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

