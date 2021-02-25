https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/25/we-regret-to-inform-you-that-amnesty-international-has-canceled-alexei-navalny-over-old-xenophobic-comments/

Amnesty Internation has reportedly stripped Putin-critic Alexei Navalny of his “prisoner of conscience” status despite him being poisoned with a nerve agent and imprisoned again in Russia:

You see, Navalny made “xenophobic” remarks in the past and has not renounced them:

So, basically, Amnesty International works the same way as Twitter where trolls can mass-report an account? What could go wrong:

Even worse? They KNEW it was a disinformation campaign and did it anyway:

This is not a good look, AI:

People, vote with your wallets:

