Amnesty Internation has reportedly stripped Putin-critic Alexei Navalny of his “prisoner of conscience” status despite him being poisoned with a nerve agent and imprisoned again in Russia:

Alexei Navalny has been cancelled https://t.co/jg9N5Jv0dE — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 25, 2021

You see, Navalny made “xenophobic” remarks in the past and has not renounced them:

Amnesty International has stripped the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny of his “prisoner of conscience” status after it says it was “bombarded” with complaints highlighting xenophobic comments that he has made in the past and not renounced. https://t.co/Hv1IkKTUaB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 24, 2021

So, basically, Amnesty International works the same way as Twitter where trolls can mass-report an account? What could go wrong:

.@amnesty needs *urgent* help. It has completely failed to understand that it has been targeted by a coordinated disinformation campaign. It’s an absolutely textbook example And the fact that it worked is as shocking as it tragichttps://t.co/nOtNE5d3nN — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 25, 2021

Even worse? They KNEW it was a disinformation campaign and did it anyway:

“A spokesman for the human rights organisation in Moscow told the BBC that he believed the wave of requests to “de-list” Navalny was part of an “orchestrated campaign” to discredit him and “impede” Amnesty’s calls for his release.” But they did it anywayhttps://t.co/uTYqMyd4Hg — max seddon (@maxseddon) February 24, 2021

This is not a good look, AI:

Amazingly Amnesty also brags in here that they stripped Nelson Mandela of his prisoner-of-conscience status https://t.co/Rrt9k1AChZ — Ben Smith (@benyt) February 24, 2021

People, vote with your wallets:

I shall be resigning from @amnesty after 38 years as a member. Amnesty strips Alexei Navalny of ‘prisoner of conscience’ status https://t.co/dHicM8P07t — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 25, 2021

