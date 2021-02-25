https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-is-chuck-schumer-sneering-at-texas/
About The Author
Related Posts
$731 million Powerball jackpot goes to single ticket…
January 21, 2021
Breathless reporting on ‘domestic terror’ threat…
January 27, 2021
We have the best memes…
January 20, 2021
Democrat impeachment manager asks Trump to testify…
February 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy