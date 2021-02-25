https://hannity.com/media-room/why-now-31-house-dems-move-to-strip-biden-of-sole-authority-to-launch-nuclear-weapons/

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.”

BIDEN on VIRUS: ‘During World War II… You Know… Roosevelt Came Up With a Thing’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.17.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign during a recent interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper; bizarrely suggesting that “Roosevelt came up with a thing” during World War II.

“Um, you know there’s a, uh, during World War II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing, that uh, you know, was totally different, than a, than the, he called it the, you know, the WWII, he had the War Production Board,” said Biden when discussing the Coronavirus pandemic.

Debates gonna be 🔥🔥 “Um, you know there’s a, uh, during World War II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing, that uh, you know, was totally different, than a, than the, he called it the, you know, the WWII, he had the War Production Board.” pic.twitter.com/FtjKvZ4uSP — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 17, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.