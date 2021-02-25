https://www.outkick.com/under-armour-anti-white/

Coca-Cola isn’t the only major company telling employees that white people are bad. An internal whistleblower at Under Armour provided The Daily Wire with videos of a training session its white employees were mandated to take last spring, an “anti-white” training session, that is.

Under Armour “forced its white employees to participate in a training program that asked them to consider ways in which they might be racist,” the outlet concludes from the viewed material. That’s right, every white employee was forced to take a course to find out just how racist they are.

The program even asked the employees how many “virtually all white” weddings and funerals they’ve attended. Yet before the white workers had a chance to think back to every wedding and funeral they’ve been to, the moderator interrupted to say, “The last one should be something that you are thinking about if you are white for the rest of your life.”

Ahh, got that? “If you are white,” you should think about how many funerals of white people you’ve been to “for the rest of your life.”

For those looking to get a job at Under Armour, judging and seeing others as equal, regardless of their skin color, is a no-go. The program singles out the phrase “I was taught to treat everyone the same,” as troubling when said by a white person.

Here are some other narratives used by white people that Under Armour is tired of in its “Above the Surface: Dominant White Progressive Narratives” category: “I have people of color in my family” and “I used to live in New York.”

If you used to live in New York, don’t say it. It might be a deal-breaker.

“I’m hoping that those questions for most white people surface, that there’s a little more going on than ‘we just were taught to see everybody as equal,’” the program’s host added.

These companies are awful. Cowards, all of them.

I will say it again: as a country, we have entered a dangerous place where skin color is seen before individuality. On Sunday, I discussed my reaction to a college staffer who grew fed up with her employer’s obsession with race:

This situation is deeply troubling, and it’s the exact environment that should be punished, not promoted. I’ve said on many occasions that I have a grave fear that Americans are losing the ability to see other Americans as individuals. Instead, we are seen only by our skin colors. The worst part is that most influential outlets and figures are pushing for more of that, not less.

And we will get more of it. It’s becoming the norm across corporate America.

Anyway, Under Armour consumers can now rest assured that if their new shirt was put together by a white person, that employee has properly completed mandatory “anti-white” training.

