https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/25/xavier-becerras-pro-abortion-track-record-and-the-uphill-battle-for-life/

On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser joins Federalist Staff Writer Jordan Davidson to discuss President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services nominee Xavier Becerra’s pro-abortion track record and the direction of the pro-life community under the Democrat-controlled Congress and executive branch.

“The president and his allies in the Senate have promoted Becerra as being sort of a moderate, kind of line worker in the Democrat Party, a good and loyal subject,” said Dannenfelser. “That is absolutely wrong. … He is an excellent and effective pro-abortion advocate.”

While the Democrats will continue to push radical, pro-abortion policies through the legislature and executive branch, Dannenfelser says there is hope for the pro-life community.

“They have everything to lose. They’re reaching for more. They feel the fear of what’s happening on the ground below them through the Supreme Court and throughout the country, that things are changing,” Dannenfelser said. “They are choosing to overreach in a way they never even hinted at in the past. And as they overreach, they expose themselves. As they overreach, the insistence that every Democratic candidate across the country subscribe to this extremism, whether it resonates with their people or not, meant there’s a trainwreck coming to the Democratic Party and … there is this rising pro-life generation … where we have everything to win.”

Read more about Becerra’s confirmation hearings and track record on abortion here.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/02/ProLifeSBA-List.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

