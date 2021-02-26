https://www.theepochtimes.com/100000-pounds-of-made-in-china-food-seasoning-recalled_3711833.html

Federal food safety authorities recently issued a recall of around 96,810 pounds of Chinese-made food seasoning products. The products were imported by GLG Trading Inc, a company based in Chino, California.

The U.S. Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a Feb. 22 notice that it found the hot pot seasoning products contained beef tallow, a type of fat. Chinese beef products are barred from being exported to the United States, according to the agency. The imports were also not inspected by the FSIS.

The hot pot seasoning items recalled are:

17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Slightly spicy)



17.6-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Super spicy, Extremely)



12.07-oz. vacuumed sealed packages of Ming Yang Hotpot Seasoning (Medium spicy, Mala)



Those items were shipped to Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas for distribution to retail locations and restaurants, the notice said. They did not bear the Federal mark of inspection and were discovered during verification activities.

Although there have not been any confirmed cases of adverse reactions from eating the foods, the FSIS urged people who bought the products not to consume them. FSIS also advised customers to throw the products away or to return them to the place of purchase.

FSIS categorized the products in its highest recall level, meaning that “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

