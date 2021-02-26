https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/5-oregon-counties-vote-leaving-state-escaping-greater-idaho/

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Five Oregon counties will ask voters in the next election whether they want to detach from the deep-blue state and join neighboring red-state Idaho.

Move Oregon’s Border, also known as Greater Idaho, confirmed Tuesday that the initiative to move swaths of largely rural eastern and southern Oregon into Idaho qualified for the May 18 special election ballot in five counties: Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman.

In Baker County, organizers far exceeded the 496 signatures required by submitting 746, with the clerk reporting that 630 were accepted. The county population is about 16,000.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

