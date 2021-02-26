https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/26/after-just-one-month-in-office-biden-orders-airstrike-in-syria/
Just weeks after President Joe Biden promised that “diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” he ordered a U.S.-led airstrike in Syria targeting a building used by Iranian-backed militant groups on Thursday.
Defense officials told numerous corporate media outlets that the strike was meant to incapacitate the militia and prevent them from carrying out future attacks. They also claimed the strike was a defensive response to multiple recent attacks in Iraq, which threatened American lives.
“These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel. … The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel. … At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement. Kirby also said the action was meant to “de-escalate the overall situation in both Eastern Syria and Iraq.”
JUST IN from @PentagonPresSec Kirby:
“At President Biden’s direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.” pic.twitter.com/1NgX4sYDhg
