Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very unhappy with the non-partisan Senate parliamentarian and with Joe Manchin after a ruling that the $15 minimum wage can’t be implemented through budget reconciliation.

“The fact that we have 2 people in this entire country.. that are holding back a complete transformation in working people’s lives, the same people who have held our country together thruout this pandemic is wrong,” she told reporters earlier today:

AOC re Manchin, parliamentarian: “The fact that we have 2 people in this entire country.. that are holding back a complete transformation in working people’s lives, the same people who have held our country together thruout this pandemic is wrong.” via pooler @lindsaywise — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2021

Or maybe she should tell the people in her district how a bill actually becomes a law?

AOC: “I know that going back to my family’s community in the Bronx and in Queens, we can’t tell them that this didn’t get done because of an unelected parliamentarian.” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2021

Again, please learn how Congress works thank you very much:

AOC also notes it’s literally a debatable matter of opinion whether a minimum wage can pass by reconciliation: “You have the House parliamentarian that has ruled it in order, and the Senate parliamentarian that has been out of step with virtually every other aspect of this party” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2021

LOL. She’s also using the popular vote argument to get what she wants:

AOC: “Millions and millions more people voted for Democrats in the Senate than Republicans, and to say.. that their lives won’t change, I don’t think that that’s something that we can really accept as a party.” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2021

And NEITHER of these things are going to happen:

AOC: “Really our options right now, at least our immediate options on this specific issue, is to do something about this parliamentary obstacle or abolish the filibuster.” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2021

Dems, just take the L on this one.

