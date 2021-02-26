https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/26/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-is-very-unhappy-with-the-non-partisan-senate-parliamentarian-and-joe-manchin-over-the-minimum-wage/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very unhappy with the non-partisan Senate parliamentarian and with Joe Manchin after a ruling that the $15 minimum wage can’t be implemented through budget reconciliation.

“The fact that we have 2 people in this entire country.. that are holding back a complete transformation in working people’s lives, the same people who have held our country together thruout this pandemic is wrong,” she told reporters earlier today:

Or maybe she should tell the people in her district how a bill actually becomes a law?

Again, please learn how Congress works thank you very much:

LOL. She’s also using the popular vote argument to get what she wants:

And NEITHER of these things are going to happen:

Dems, just take the L on this one.

