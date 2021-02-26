https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/natural-covid-treatment-may-prevent-cytokine-storm-severe-patients/

(ZEROHEDGE) – A team of scientists from Israel and Iceland has published a new report showing that an extraction of spirulina algae has the potential to reduce the severity of COVID-19 in advanced cases.

The research, first published in a peer-reviewed journal called Marine Biotechnology, found that an extract of photosynthetically manipulated Spirulina is 70% effective in inhibiting the release of the cytokine TNF-a, a small signaling protein used by the immune system.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the research was conducted in a MIGAL laboratory in northern Israel with algae grown and cultivated in Iceland by the Israeli company VAXA. VAXA received funding from the European Union to explore and develop “natural” treatments for coronavirus.

