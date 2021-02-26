https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/26/awkward-sleepy-joes-old-tweet-attacking-trump-for-starting-another-war-in-the-middle-east-aged-almost-as-badly-as-he-has/

Move over Jen Psaki, because your boss tweeted something even more hypocritical in 2019 about ‘impulsive actions’ being taken by a Commander-in-Chief in the Middle East. Oh, don’t get us wrong, Jen’s snarky-a*s tweet is a mess and a half, but this nugget from Biden?

*chef’s kiss*

Granted, we all know Biden has never written a tweet in his life but HELLO people pretending to write for him, REALLY?! He bombed Syria on DAY 36 of his presidency.

C’mon man!!!

We’d be surprised if Biden knows he’s the president most days.

Yes.

They are hypocrites.

Next?

Or two.

Always.

Take our word for it … we find them.

So much L.

We know Joe, Democrats love their big wars.

Own it.

***

