https://www.theblaze.com/news/baby-boy-comes-back-to-life

Kingston Lane has been defying the odds since his birth.

He and his twin brother were born in April 2020 at just 24 weeks. Kingston’s brother died a week later, and Kingston spent his first seven months after his birth in the neonatal intensive care unit at a Louisville hospital, WFIE-TV reported.

And now, even before his first birthday, the little man from Owensboro, Kentucky, who has had multiple surgeries on his head and heart, has wowed doctors again.

What happened?

On Saturday, Kingston’s parents saw their son was sick and believed he was suffering from stomach issues, but the next day, his mother, Brittany Lane, told WFIE, he “looked lifeless” and was transported to the emergency room at the local hospital.

Lane said her boy was taken straight to the trauma ward, his head swelling and his heart giving out. Doctors thought the problem might be related to the shunt tube in his head.

Teams at the hospital performed 10 rounds of chest compressions on the baby — and just before the 10th attempt, they had a heartbreaking warning for Mom.

“They were on the ninth one, and they were like, ‘Mrs. Lane, one more time and that’s all we can do for him,'” Lane recounted to WFIE. “He was completely blue, no pulse, no heartbeat — and cold. Super cold.”

He was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

But Kingston wasn’t done.

As his mother noted, “He has proved everybody wrong multiple times. He is amazing.”

According to Lane, as the medical teams were walking away from the declared-dead infant, a nurse noticed that little boy’s pulse had returned.

Lane said that just minutes before she had been “telling him to come back to me … I thought my son was gone.”

What happened next?

Then: “He squeezed my finger,” Brittany told WFIE through tears of joy and thankfulness. “I really don’t have any words.”

Her conclusion: “It was a miracle.”

Owensboro doctors removed fluid from Kingston’s head and had him flown to Louisville where his broken shunt was replaced.

Lane said there have been zero signs of new brain damage, adding, “I can see it in his eyes. I can see that he loves me. He knows I’m mom, and he knows I’m here.”

Kingston is still in the ICU, but he came off the ventilator Wednesday, and Mom got to hold him Thursday WFIE said.

Watch the WFIE interview with Brittany Lane here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

