Joe Biden traveled to Texas, which was frozen a week ago and suffered rolling blackouts thanks in part (but not in whole) to the total failure of wind energy, and gave a speech.
Or tried to. NewsmaxTV’s Grant Stinchfield showed some clips of Biden bumbling around.
Honestly this is painful to watch.
Rhetorical exit question: How can a man who can’t even control his own speech from one second to the next be in command of the world’s most powerful office?