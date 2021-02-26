https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/02/26/biden-bumbles-in-texas-n1428803

Joe Biden traveled to Texas, which was frozen a week ago and suffered rolling blackouts thanks in part (but not in whole) to the total failure of wind energy, and gave a speech.

Or tried to. NewsmaxTV’s Grant Stinchfield showed some clips of Biden bumbling around.

Honestly this is painful to watch.

Rhetorical exit question: How can a man who can’t even control his own speech from one second to the next be in command of the world’s most powerful office?

Did Wind Power Fall Hard During the Great Texas Storm? Yep. Twice.
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...