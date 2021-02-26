https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/02/26/biden-bumbles-in-texas-n1428803

Joe Biden traveled to Texas, which was frozen a week ago and suffered rolling blackouts thanks in part (but not in whole) to the total failure of wind energy, and gave a speech.

Or tried to. NewsmaxTV’s Grant Stinchfield showed some clips of Biden bumbling around.

Honestly this is painful to watch.

Rhetorical exit question: How can a man who can’t even control his own speech from one second to the next be in command of the world’s most powerful office?

