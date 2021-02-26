http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k9UCJQNZJj8/

During an interview with Univision on Friday, President Joe Biden stated that he hopes and expects the migrant facility in Texas that was used during the Trump administration “won’t stay open very long,” and that what his administration is doing is “much different” from kids in cages because there are people helping the children.

Biden said, “What I can confirm is there’s over — right now, there’s thousands of immigrants — thousands of unaccompanied children coming across the border. We’ve been able to place a significant number of them in licensed facilities throughout the country — shelters throughout the country. But what happened is, in Texas, they opened up one, one that was a former one used in the administration — the last administration. Our hope and expectation is that won’t stay open very long, and that we’ll be able to provide for every kid who comes across the border safely to be housed in a facility that is licensed. And what we’re trying to do, and we have literally hundreds of people doing it now, connect them with families in this country, get them to the families that they came to see or they are looking for, and we’ve already connected thousands of them that way. And so, that’s what — that’s our hope, is to unite these children with families while they wait to have a hearing.”

Biden also stated that what he’s doing is “much different” from kids in cages because “we have people there helping them.”

(h/t MRC Latino)

