(NATIONAL FILE) – Joe Biden approved an airstrike in Syria on Thursday, according to reports. The US airstrike targeted multiple facilities apparently being used by Iran-backed militia forces in Syria. Defense officials are saying the attack was a “defensive strategy” according to a report by Fox News.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the airstrike was carried out in order to “deescalate the overall situation” in Syria and Iraq. This comes amid multiple reported rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq.

It is also worth noting that a large US military convoy entered Northern Syria just two days into Biden’s presidency, as the new administration gears up to increase military activity in the Middle East. This most recent airstrike was ordered just 36 days into Biden’s first term as president.

