Facing pressure from progressives to make good on open borders immigration promises, the Biden administration is reportedly planning to purchase plane tickets and fly illegal immigrant minors to their relatives residing in the United States.

The news comes as immigration authorities have already entered full-blown crisis mode in the first months of the new presidency. The Biden administration is reportedly feeling the squeeze as the president’s lenient stance on immigration is leading to unprecedented surges at the U.S. southern border.

“We need to prepare for border surges now,” new Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief of staff Timothy Perry wrote in a Feb. 12 email to the agency’s top leadership, obtained by the Washington Times. “We need to begin making changes immediately. We should privilege action over cost considerations; do what is needed, and the department will work on funding afterward.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that in response to the influx of border crossings, the Biden administration had reopened a Trump-era migrant children housing facility to shelter minors who crossed into the U.S. illegally and unaccompanied by their parents.

The Washington Post reported this week that the number of illegal immigrant minors in federal custody has tripled to 7,000 since January.

According to the Post, “the Biden administration is so worried about running out of shelter space for teenagers and children who cross the border without their parents that shelters have been authorized to purchase airplane tickets and cover other transportation costs for minors whose relatives are already living in the United States.”

The new policy was reportedly outlined in an email from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, which was obtained by the Post. The HHS, which manages the shelters, confirmed the policy change to the news outlet on Wednesday.

In response to the growing crisis, the Biden administration has tried to ward off new migrants in recent days.

“This is not the time to come,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. “We have not had the time to put in place an immigration system, an immigration policy. We don’t have the processing we need at the border. Obviously, we are continuing to struggle with facilities to ensure that we’re abiding by COVID protocol. So this is definitely not the time to come.”

But the words are likely too little, too late as the administration grapples with the consequences of a problem it created, or at least exacerbated. And now that Biden has been called out by progressive lawmakers for reopening migrant children shelters, he needs to save face by literally escorting illegal immigrants into the country on the taxpayers’ dime.

