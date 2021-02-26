https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/bizarre-psaki-says-delayed-press-briefing-prep-biden-texas-trip-air-force-one-flies-houston/

This does not inspire confidence: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One Friday morning that she had delayed briefing them during Joe Biden’s flight to Texas because she had to ‘prep’ Biden for the trip while onboard Air Force One. Biden is flying to Houston for an “empathy tour” of winter storm damages and to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted to Twitter mid-flight, “The White House gaggle aboard Air Force One is delayed because press secretary Jen Psaki says they need to do some prep for President Biden for his trip to Texas.”

The White House gaggle aboard Air Force One is delayed because press secretary Jen Psaki says they need to do some prep for President Biden for his trip to Texas. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 26, 2021

Reaction has not been kind:

TRENDING: Breaking: Biden Bombs Syria to Punish Iran for Attacks on US in Iraq

Former Trump campaign staffer, Abigail Marone, “what have they been doing the past week?”

what have they been doing the past week? https://t.co/7f00zDeZjD — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) February 26, 2021

Writer Philip Terzian, “‘Mr President, it’s a big state near Mexico — even bigger than Delaware, if you can imagine that! Do you remember cowboys and . . . . Oh, wait! Did you and Dr Biden ever watch a TV show about a rich family that lived in a city called Dallas and …”

‘Mr President, it’s a big state near Mexico — even bigger than Delaware, if you can imagine that! Do you remember cowboys and . . . . Oh, wait! Did you and Dr Biden ever watch a TV show about a rich family that lived in a city called Dallas and …’ https://t.co/SR0FaaMixx — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) February 26, 2021

The NRSC’s Mike Hahn, “He’s going to see snow that fell 12 days ago. What is there to prep for?”

He’s going to see snow that fell 12 days ago. What is there to prep for? https://t.co/HwcGuqWNkv — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) February 26, 2021

And then there are the Weekend at Bernie’s memes:

In reality, Biden needs constant minding, whether by wife Dr. Jill today or by Kamala Harris as seen yesterday:

Kamala reminds Biden to put on his mask Weekend at Joey’s pic.twitter.com/YBhYO7euls — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) February 25, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

