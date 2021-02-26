https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/boom-president-trump-endorses-max-miller-nevertrump-turncoat-anthony-gonzalez-voted-impeachment/

President Donald Trump published an endorsement today for Max Miller for Congress.

** You can donate to Max Miller for Congress here.

Miller is running against Never-Trump douche Anthony Gonzalez who voted for impeachment in January.

It’s time for Gonzalez to find new work.

Gonzalez was one of 10 RINOs who voted to impeach President Trump in January.

