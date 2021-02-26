https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-judge-rules-maricopa-county-must-provide-2-1-million-ballots-2020-arizona-senate-audit/

A Maricopa County judge has ruled that the Arizona Senate subpoenas demanding the 2020 election ballots and voting machines for audit are valid.

In the ruling, the judge wrote that “the court finds that the subpoenas are legal and enforceable.”

“There is no question that the Senators have the power to issue legislative subpoenas. The subpoenas comply with the statutory requirements for legislative subpoenas The Senate also has broad constitutional power to oversee elections,” the ruling continued. “The Arizona legislature clearly has the power to investigate and examine election reform matters. Accordingly, the Senators have the power to subpoena material as part of an inquiry into election reform measures. As such, the Subpoenas have a proper legislative purpose. The Subpoenas also do not violate separation of powers principles.”

The judge added that “production of the subpoenaed materials would not violate confidentiality laws.”

In response to the judge’s ruling, the state’s Senate Republicans issued a statement saying “we are grateful for the Superior Court judge’s ruling this morning that the Senate subpoenas are legal and enforceable, and it is entitled to audit voting equipment and ballots used in the November election.”

Statement from Senate Republicans on judge’s ruling allowing access to election equipment, ballots in #Arizona. pic.twitter.com/oOx3xd4cjh — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 26, 2021

The statement pointed out that the ruling makes it clear that the judge understands this is about getting answers to questions that voters have.

