Conservative broadcaster and author Larry Elder hit out at former President Barack Obama on Thursday night after Obama made

remarks blaming a lack of black reparations on the politics of “white resistance and resentment.”

What’s a brief history here?

Earlier this week, Obama said that one of the reasons he didn’t push for black reparations while in office was concern over the “politics of white resistance and resentment.”

Speaking about race relations in America, the former president said that reparations could be justified because “the wealth of this country, the power of this country … not exclusively, maybe not even the majority of it … but a large portion of it, was built on the backs of slaves.”

He added that it was “understandable why working-class white folks, middle-class white folks, folks who are having trouble paying the bills or dealing with students loans … wouldn’t be thrilled with the idea of a massive program that is designed to deal with the past but isn’t speaking to their future.”

“We can’t even get this country to provide decent schooling for inner-city kids,” Obama added. “And what I saw during my presidency was the politics of white resistance and resentment. The talk of welfare queens and the talk of the undeserving poor. And the backlash against affirmative action. All that made the prospect of actually proposing any kind of coherent, meaningful reparations program … not only a non-starter but potentially counterproductive.”

What did Elder say in response?

On Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” Elder said that Obama’s remarks were nothing short of racism.

Defining reparations in this case as the “extraction of money from people who were never slave owners to be given to people who were never slaves,” Elder insisted, “Slavery ended over a century and a half ago. Good luck finding slaves right now and their legal owners. It is absolutely ridiculous.”

Elder pointed out that Obama himself is a “particularly bizarre vessel” to carry such a message as his mother’s family reportedly owned slaves.

“Does Obama cut a check, or does he get a check?” he asked, pointing out that he believed the former president’s remarks to be nothing more than an attention grab to remain relevant in U.S. politics.

“He has to step up and grab these ridiculous, divisive issues that four years ago he thought were pretty dumb — and they were then — and they are now,” he added. “Obama said the reason he didn’t propose it is because he felt it would be met with ‘white resistance.’ How racist is that?'”

(H/T:

The Daily Caller)

