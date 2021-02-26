https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/california-school-district-pushes-segretation-promotes-black-event/
(DAILY CALLER) – A California school district has been accused of pushing racial segregation after promoting events that are only open to black parents.
The Val Verde Unified School District has announced a seven-part series of black-only meetings that call for black parents to have a larger influence on the curriculum that is taught in schools.
Black parents are requested to share their experiences and give input into how the district should alter its curriculum.