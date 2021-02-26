http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NWF1yDo0L0Y/

Hollywood stars Don Cheadle and Colin Farrell have thrown their weight behind a “Marshall Plan for Moms” that would see the federal government send out $2,400 checks each month to mothers for their unpaid work in the home.

An open letter published Thursday as a full-page ad in The Washington Post urged Congress to pass financial relief for mothers who have taken on extra responsibilities in the home as a result of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The letter, which was signed by 50 prominent men, demands “pay equity” for women and other measures such as affordable childcare, paid family leave, and a plan that will safely re-open schools five days a week.

“When more than 30 years of progress for women in the workforce can be erased in 9 months, the underlying system is broken,” the letter said. “It’s time to create a new structure that works for women, that respects and values their labor.”

Others who signed the letter include New York City mayoral candidate and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and Craigslist founder and progressive billionaire Craig Newmark. NBA athlete Stephen Curry and former NFL star Victor Cruz also signed the letter.

The demand for $2,400 checks comes as the Biden administration has so far failed to make good on the promise to “immediately” send out $2,000 stimulus checks.

The group behind the “Marshall Plan for Moms” is Girls Who Code, an advocacy organization whose stated goal is to “close the gender gap” in the technology field.

The letter follows a similar ad that appeared last month in the New York Times that featured support from 50 prominent women, including Hollywood celebrities Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria, and Alyssa Milano.

