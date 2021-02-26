https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/college-student-suspended-saying-man-man-woman-woman/

(NEON NETTLE) – A New York college has suspended a student for saying on social media that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo sent an email to education student Owen Stevens informing him that he was suspended from mandatory teaching programs for posting Instagram videos expressing conservative ideology.

Stevens was placed on suspension from his field teaching programs after his peers uncovered videos of him discussing conservative dogma.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

