Flordia Governor Ron DeSantis kicked off the annual CPAC Convention Friday morning in Orlando. CPAC is meeting this year in Florida rather than the military zone in Washington DC due to the open business environment in the state.

Governor DeSantis told the crowd, “Now, Florida’s leading on the issues that matter to conservatives, we don’t spout hollow rhetoric, we take decisive action. And what’s true in Florida it’s true for conservatives across the nation. We cannot. We will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear.”

In his speech, Governor DeSantis praised Rush Limbaugh for displaying the courage of his convictions time and time again, then adding, “Rush showed that fighting the left required strength and that conservativism devoid of backbone is doomed to failure.”

Next to President Donald Trump, Governor DeSantis is a rising star in the new Republican Party.

