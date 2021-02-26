https://hannity.com/media-room/cotton-at-cpac-liberals-more-focused-on-renaming-high-schools-than-opening-them-to-kids/

‘AMERICA UNCANCELED’: DeSantis Tells CPAC Days of ‘Failed Republican Establishment’ Are Over

posted by Hannity Staff – 5 hours ago

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed a crowd of conservative voters at CPAC Friday morning; saying the GOP cannot go back to the “days of the failed Republican establishment.”

“Florida is protecting our people from political censorship and holding Big Tech accountable. We will pass the most ambitious reforms ever proposed for combating political censorship and de-platforming,” said DeSantis.

“In Florida, we are not going to let the terms of the debate be set by oligarchs in Silicon Valley. We’re leading on the issues that matter to conservatives. We don’t spout hollow rhetoric, we take action. We cannot, we will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment,” he added.

Watch DeSantis at CPAC above.