‘AMERICA UNCANCELED’: DeSantis Tells CPAC Days of ‘Failed Republican Establishment’ Are Over
5 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed a crowd of conservative voters at CPAC Friday morning; saying the GOP cannot go back to the “days of the failed Republican establishment.”
“Florida is protecting our people from political censorship and holding Big Tech accountable. We will pass the most ambitious reforms ever proposed for combating political censorship and de-platforming,” said DeSantis.
“In Florida, we are not going to let the terms of the debate be set by oligarchs in Silicon Valley. We’re leading on the issues that matter to conservatives. We don’t spout hollow rhetoric, we take action. We cannot, we will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment,” he added.
Watch DeSantis at CPAC above.
CRUZ at CPAC: ‘2022 is Going to Be a Fantastic Election Year, In the Words of William Wallace… FREEDOM!’
2 hours ago
Ted Cruz delivered an explosive speech at CPAC in Orlando Friday morning; saying the country will “return to sanity” and elect Republican leadership in 2022 and 2024.
“Joe Biden and the Democrats are already going too far… There is a natural pendulum to politics. The country will come back to sanity,” said the Senator.
“2022 is going to be a fantastic election year and so is 2024 as we stand together and defend liberty, defend the Constitution and defend the Bill of Rights. In the immortal words of William Wallace, FREEDOM!” yelled a fired-up Cruz.
Watch Cruz’ comments above.