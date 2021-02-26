https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/02/26/cpac-2021-ron-desantis-welcomes-cpac-and-declares-fl-open-for-business-n333262
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald Splash Cold Water on America With Revelation About Our Two Dominant Parties
January 21, 2021
Silent No More
February 4, 2021
Hollywood Actress Supports Trump: If His Cameo's Cut From Holiday Hit, She Demands Being Excised From Famous Flicks
January 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy