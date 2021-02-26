https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/critical-race-theory-being-taught-to-your-6th-grader-if-youre-white-you-are-automatically-racist/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Trump to claim total control of GOP’…
February 22, 2021
Floyd Mayweather — ‘Conor McGregor is a bum’…
January 25, 2021
Sniffy has no idea what he’s doing…
January 24, 2021
‘The Alamo was an insignificant battle and represents whiteness’…
January 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy