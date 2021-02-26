https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-at-cpac-2022-is-going-to-be-a-fantastic-election-year-in-the-words-of-william-wallace-freedom/

They are Dem hacks, not journalists. Imagine this NYT editorial: “allegations have arisen that President Nixon was behind the break-in at the Watergate. The media cannot investigate. We believe the Committee to Re-Elect the President should launch a ‘thorough’ investigation.” https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4

It’s who they are. They don’t even pretend anymore. https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4

Amazing Freudian slip from NYT. It’s the same principle as Bloomberg media saying “we won’t investigate Mike Bloomberg as a candidate, because he’s our boss.” https://t.co/wcKW2sjb8W

Senator Ted Cruz ripped the New York Times this week after the national newspaper called-for an “apolitical panel, put together by the DNC” to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by former Vice President Joe Biden.

CRUZ MISSILE: Ted Tells Warren to ‘SWITCH TO DECAF’ After Posting Unhinged Rant Against GOP

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.28.20

Texas Senator Ted Cruz ripped Elizabeth Warren on social media over the weekend after the Democrat posted an unhinged rant against Republican leadership, the President, and the “last gasp of corruption.”

“This sleazy Supreme Court double-dealing is the last gasp of a corrupt Republican leadership, numb to its own hypocrisy. The last gasp of a billionaire-fueled party that’s undemocratically over-represented and desperately clinging to power in order to impose its extremist agenda,” posted Warren on Twitter.

“You know, there are decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as tasty,” joked Cruz.

You know, there are decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as tasty. https://t.co/W5r0Fzy6oK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2020

The Senate will likely begin confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court pick on October 12th.