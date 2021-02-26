https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-at-cpac-2022-is-going-to-be-a-fantastic-election-year-in-the-words-of-william-wallace-freedom/
CRUZ MISSILE: Ted Torpedoes NYT After Suggesting ‘Panel’ into Biden Allegations ‘Put Together by the DNC’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.04.20
Senator Ted Cruz ripped the New York Times this week after the national newspaper called-for an “apolitical panel, put together by the DNC” to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by former Vice President Joe Biden.
“They are Dem hacks, not journalists,” posted Cruz on social media.
Amazing Freudian slip from NYT. It’s the same principle as Bloomberg media saying “we won’t investigate Mike Bloomberg as a candidate, because he’s our boss.” https://t.co/wcKW2sjb8W
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 3, 2020
It’s who they are. They don’t even pretend anymore. https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2020
They are Dem hacks, not journalists. Imagine this NYT editorial: “allegations have arisen that President Nixon was behind the break-in at the Watergate. The media cannot investigate. We believe the Committee to Re-Elect the President should launch a ‘thorough’ investigation.” https://t.co/iKLiP3rjR4
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2020
“Amazing Freudian slip from NYT,” added Cruz.
CRUZ MISSILE: Ted Tells Warren to ‘SWITCH TO DECAF’ After Posting Unhinged Rant Against GOP
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.28.20
Texas Senator Ted Cruz ripped Elizabeth Warren on social media over the weekend after the Democrat posted an unhinged rant against Republican leadership, the President, and the “last gasp of corruption.”
“This sleazy Supreme Court double-dealing is the last gasp of a corrupt Republican leadership, numb to its own hypocrisy. The last gasp of a billionaire-fueled party that’s undemocratically over-represented and desperately clinging to power in order to impose its extremist agenda,” posted Warren on Twitter.
“You know, there are decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as tasty,” joked Cruz.
You know, there are decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as tasty. https://t.co/W5r0Fzy6oK
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 27, 2020
The Senate will likely begin confirmation hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court pick on October 12th.