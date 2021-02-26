https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-at-cpac-they-want-him-to-go-away-but-donald-j-trump-aint-going-anywhere/

Texas Senator Ted Cruz delivered an explosive speech at CPAC Friday morning before a packed crowd in Orlando; telling conservative voters that Donald Trump “ain’t going anywhere!”

“They look at Donald Trump and the millions of people who went to battle fighting alongside him and they’re terrified. They want him to go away. Let me tell you this right now: Donald J. Trump ain’t going anywhere,” said Cruz.

“The Republican Party is not the party of the country clubs, it’s the party of steel workers and construction workers and taxi drivers and cops and firefighters and waitresses,” he added. “That is our party, these deplorables are here to stay!”

“Every one of you has a platform. Every one of you has a voice. The corporate media wants to silence these voices,” concluded Cruz.

Watch Cruz’ comments above.

