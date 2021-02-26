https://thepoliticalinsider.com/julia-roberts-slated-to-give-courage-award-to-tireless-and-true-dr-anthony-fauci/

In a preview video of an upcoming award to be presented to Anthony Fauci by Julia Roberts, the “Pretty Woman” actress gushed over the White House coronavirus task force doctor.

According to an exclusive first look obtained by PEOPLE, Roberts is scheduled to present Fauci with The Foundation for AIDS Research’s (amfAR) Award of Courage at “A Gala for Our Time,” a virtual event that will air March 4 on YouTube.

The award is being given to Fauci for his work on the COVID pandemic.

Julia Roberts Presents Dr. Anthony Fauci with amfAR Award: ‘There’s No One More Deserving’​ https://t.co/BvQHWgxGp4 — People (@people) February 25, 2021

Roberts To Fauci: ‘You’ve Been Tireless And True For All Of Us’

Roberts reportedly tells Fauci in the video, “There’s no one more deserving. You’ve been tireless and true for all of us and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fauci responded by thanking Roberts.

“Thank you so much, Julia, those are such very kind words, I really do appreciate them,” Fauci replies.

“Coming from you, that really means a lot to me,” the White House doctor added.

Fauci also called the frontline workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, “unsung heroes.”

“The New Normal” in the #coronavirus era…by Dr.Tony Fauci and Julia Roberts.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qSvPWjjjzr — Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@DrDenaGrayson) May 22, 2020

PEOPLE: Roberts ‘Visibly Gasped And Smiled As He Sat Down’

Roberts was reportedly star-struck when she first spoke with Fauci in May.

The Hollywood star interviewed Fauci as part of the #PassTheMic campaign. This effort encouraged celebrities to allow their social media accounts to be used by health experts.

According to PEOPLE, Roberts “visibly gasped and smiled as he sat down.”

Roberts: ‘This Is Such A Thrill’

“Oh, this is such a thrill,” Roberts said upon meeting Fauci virtually.

“This is a thrill for me because there are very few experts of anything in the world and you truly have emerged as a personal hero for me.”

“Just to have this little corner of your time for us is such a joy,” Roberts added.

Recently, Dr. Fauci has stated that Americans might have to wear masks well into 2022, and hinted that “normal” may be a thing of the past.

Fauci’s messaging on COVID and the timetables we can expect has even caused consternation for Meghan McCain, who called on Biden to fire him.

.@MeghanMcCain says “there’s terribly inconsistent messaging” for day-to-day life after being vaccinated. “The idea that I can get vaccinated and I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes… I for one would like something to look forward to.” pic.twitter.com/mPIKHNcjwb — The View (@TheView) February 22, 2021

