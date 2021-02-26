https://www.oann.com/d-c-protesters-rally-outside-of-u-s-capitol-to-pressure-lawmakers-for-bigger-stimulus-checks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=d-c-protesters-rally-outside-of-u-s-capitol-to-pressure-lawmakers-for-bigger-stimulus-checks

FILE- In this April 23, 2020, file photo a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is shown in San Antonio. Compounding the hardships of coronavirus, some nursing homes have demanded that low-income residents turn over their $1,200 economic stimulus checks. On Tuesday, June 9, Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on the Health and Human Services inspector general's office to issue a warning to nursing homes and assisted living facilities that such practices are “improper and unlawful.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:32 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Far-left activists gathered outside the U.S. Capitol demanding that lawmakers pass a COVID-19 relief bill that gives universal basic income to everyone.

“We didn’t create the COVID-19 that you served to us on a silver platter and told us to deal with it,” said protester Kevin Cramer. “Figure it out. ”

During a rally in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, protesters demanded $2,000 checks to be given to everyone on a monthly basis. They cited the loss of jobs, businesses and incomes to coronavirus lockdowns as the reason behind growing poverty in the U.S.

Protesters added, the Biden administration is failing to deliver on its promises.

“There are a lot of promises that yet to be kept from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said protester Aniyah Vies. “There are a lot of people who are really starving…people that don’t have any housing…that’s a problem, a problem that can be solved easily by just having someone’s simple signature on a bill.”

Protesters claimed the federal government could print or borrow trillions more dollars to give free money to everyone.

