https://www.oann.com/d-c-protesters-rally-outside-of-u-s-capitol-to-pressure-lawmakers-for-bigger-stimulus-checks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=d-c-protesters-rally-outside-of-u-s-capitol-to-pressure-lawmakers-for-bigger-stimulus-checks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT – Friday, February 26, 2021

Far-left activists gathered outside the U.S. Capitol demanding that lawmakers pass a COVID-19 relief bill that gives universal basic income to everyone.

“We didn’t create the COVID-19 that you served to us on a silver platter and told us to deal with it,” said protester Kevin Cramer. “Figure it out. ”

During a rally in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, protesters demanded $2,000 checks to be given to everyone on a monthly basis. They cited the loss of jobs, businesses and incomes to coronavirus lockdowns as the reason behind growing poverty in the U.S.

The Democrat $2 TRILLION bill we are voting on today will recklessly spend $$ before nearly one third of the total $150 billion in the Coronavirus Relief Fund is even spent. That’s ~$46 billion! Plus, <9% goes to combating #COVID19 through public health spending! This is wrong. pic.twitter.com/LIe5QgTVuA — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) February 26, 2021

Protesters added, the Biden administration is failing to deliver on its promises.

“There are a lot of promises that yet to be kept from the Democratic Party, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said protester Aniyah Vies. “There are a lot of people who are really starving…people that don’t have any housing…that’s a problem, a problem that can be solved easily by just having someone’s simple signature on a bill.”

Protesters claimed the federal government could print or borrow trillions more dollars to give free money to everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

