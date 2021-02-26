https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-bongino-my-secret-service-sources-tell-me-how-bad-bidens-brain-condition-really-is/

HANNITY: “You are a former Secret Service agent. Are you saying that if we were to bring on Secret Service agents, they would confirm what you are saying?”

BONGINO: “Well, they call it the Secret Service for a reason, but I maintain a lot of contacts outside of even law enforcement, and I’m telling you, from what I’ve heard from people in my network, everyone knows how bad it is. Everyone. It’s not a mystery. It is the worst-kept secret in the White House. And how they can — think about this. We are only in the second month of this. How bad is this going to be four years from now? This is a serious problem. It’s not a joke.”