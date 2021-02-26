https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-dan-bongino-tells-cpac-youre-the-counter-culture-revolution-right-here

Dan Bongino addressed CPAC on Friday, and stepped onto the stage to big cheers from the crowd. “You make my emotional cup runneth over,” he said, thanking them for their enthusiasm.

He told the crowd that it was up to them to go out and get people motivated, to “get back in the fight, now, there’s no more time.”

“Get immediately up and get back in this fight tomorrow,” he said

“Hey thank you for the godfather of the conservative movement of modern times, the too soon departed Rush Limbaugh.”

“It’s not only that Rush was the best player in the game, but he was the best player in the game for his entire time in radio,” he said he would not be who he was without Limbaugh’s influence. Bongino is going through a fight with illness himself as he battles cancer.

“Your attachment to things just changes” in the face of illness, he said, and compared it to what’s going on in conservatism right now. “The fight it all that matters,” he said.

He praised Florida as the greatest state, the nation, too as the greatest, but said “there are a lot of folks out there who are really beat up.” “I get it,” he said, “I get it.”

“I don’t care if we lose every single seat in the house and senate,” he said, or every seat on the court, if the people in the room don’t feel hopeless. “We are on the right side of this, he said, “believe it, be proud of it, stand up and fight for it like your expiration date is right around the corner.”

“Thoughts and talk are great… but it doesn’t mean squat if it doesn’t motivate you to do something,” he said. “Primary season starts now, it started yesterday.”

Bongino wanted to motivate the room to take charge, to take action, and to believe in the cause at hand. “Talk is great, but the do matters.”

Bongino said the fight right now is for the fate of the country itself. “This is not a joke,” he said, talking about cancel culture and deplatormings, “how are you going to wage it if you can’t speak?” He said, telling the crowd how important it is to take a stand not just on policy but in action.

Bongino said that when he was in college, he believed fully in the concept of questioning authority, and that this has gone too far out of fashion.

“You’re the real renegades now, everyone in this room, you’re the misfits, you’re the hippies,” Bongino said.

“If we’re gonna go down, we’re gonna go down fighting,” he said.

“If we have to split this country’s economy in half” because the conservatives need to create their own industries to prevent being deplatformed from the leftist media and big tech companies, he said, “we will, and we will do it with the people in this room.”

“Leave here tonight with your chest out proud… you are the real fighters… you are on the right side of everything… free speech, the freedom to assemble… to make your own money…”

“You are on the right side of history,” he said.