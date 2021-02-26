https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/dan-crenshaw-military-extremism

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Thursday to discuss the Left’s current efforts to rid the U.S. military of “extremism,” Democrats’ push to separate President Joe Biden from the nuclear codes, and how conservatives can use government to battle the far-left, their policies, and their efforts to control Americans.

Crenshaw called the military’s efforts to rid their ranks of extremism, “so obviously and clearly politically motivated,” as the entire premise is based on reports that some active service members and veterans participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Mathematically, that’s not a good indication of where active duty military stand or where veterans stand more broadly,” Crenshaw said of the generalization that military personnel are extremists. “And I thought we were against that kind of profiling. Right? I thought that was against the liberal values that supposedly the Left stands for.”

“But, Glenn, you know very well the Left is not liberal,” he added. “The Left is very anti-liberal. And I think as conservatives, we have to say that more often. They have become genuinely authoritarian. Progressivism is not in sync with liberalism. All right? There’s a big difference between an Alan Dershowitz liberal and a Democrat Party progressive. They’re totally different.”

