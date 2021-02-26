If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has been caught red-handed and maskless on video while speaking on the house floor on Thursday, in yet another case of “rules for thee but not for me“.

“Wait… Why is Rep. Raskin not wearing a mask on the floor?! Will he be fined? Could you imagine if this were a prominent Republican?” mentions the tweet.

Raskin has in the recent past been quick to criticize his fellow politicians, and in fact led the move to impeach former President Donald Trump, but seems to not have much respect for the rules everybody is supposed to be following.

One Twitter user replied:

Because with the left it’s ‘good for me but not for the’

“Because with the left it’s ‘good for me but not for thee’ Party of double standards”

A similar “rules for thee but not for me” incident occurred recently when fellow prominent Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) decided that the metal detectors she herself ordered placed at the entrance to the House floor were necessary for everybody except her.

Pelosi also had apparently previously instituted $5000 fines for anybody caught trying to bypass the metal detectors, but there has been no word on whether she has been made to pay her own fine.



