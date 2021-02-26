https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/documentary-illuminates-unbearable-suffering-divorce-causes-kids/

(THE FEDERALIST) – In her newly released documentary, “Erasing Family,” filmmaker Ginger Gentile unflinchingly explores the painful burden children are forced to shoulder when their parents divorce. Documenting the aftermath of divorce, Gentile’s film exposes the damage done to children when they lose access to one of their parents, something that resonated deeply with me as a children’s rights advocate.

This film shines a glaring spotlight on the less-than-savory aspects of family law practitioners and the expert classes that operate in the “divorce industry.” An unfortunate number of special interests exist to lobby their state and local legislators to ensure that divorce and custody battles remain as messy as possible. They appear more invested in billable hours than in the well-being of children.

Because changing the adversarial divorce model would negatively affect their bottom lines, many of these players actively oppose reforms prioritizing a child’s right to be known and loved by both of their parents, essentially thwarting a situation that nearly always results in improved outcomes for families.

