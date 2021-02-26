https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/26/don-jr-chides-soft-spined-gop-for-willingness-to-lose-gracefully-after-dad-showed-them-how-to-win-1035470/

Donald Trump Jr. ripped some Republican leaders on Thursday, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that his father, ex-President Donald Trump, showed the party how not to “lose gracefully” but to win by standing strong against Democratic ideals.

During the segment, Hannity said it appeared as though the Democratic Party is moving “hard left,” which he said tends, historically, to lead to “overreach.”

“There’s never been a major political party that has ever gone this hard left,” the “Hannity” host said. “The consequences are predictable; socialism always fails…It’s a matter of how much freedom we lose in the meantime. They seem to be going for all of it in record time.”

“Without question, Sean. That’s because there’s no natural pushback,” Trump responded. “The Republicans aren’t willing to do it. They have shown that over the decades. They’d just rather lose gracefully, I guess. That’s not really a plan that I would go with, but it’s what they’ve done.

(Source: Fox News)

“Donald Trump has shown that you don’t have to do that. You can actually push back,” the former president’s eldest son continued. “We don’t have an easy fight. We don’t have a level playing field. You have multi-trillion dollar industries between the mainstream media and big tech doing whatever they can to destroy the Republican Party.”

The president’s son went on to cite, as an example, what he sees as a distinct difference in media coverage between Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Democrat and Republican respectively, regarding their policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Andrew Cuomo gets Emmys for sending your grandmother to her nursing home to her death,” Trump said. “Gov. DeSantis got more hell in Florida for keeping beaches open…with social distancing and masks than Andrew Cuomo got for executive orders sending people into nursing homes to die when we knew sending the sick and elderly back into nursing homes with a susceptible population and people would get hurt.”

Cuomo issued his order in March 2020; he rescinded it in May. The Associated Press reported that under the terms of a March order, more than 9,000 COVID-19 positive patients were admitted into nursing homes despite health experts’ warning early in the pandemic that older adults were at far more risk of catching the disease and dying from it.

DeSantis, meanwhile, moved early to specifically protect nursing home populations.

Trump went on to say that the press also downplayed Cuomo’s recent sexual harassment accusations while continuing to hammer on DeSantis for “taking on the press.”

“There is a double standard that is out there. I think the people in America see it which is why the mainstream media’s approval rating is almost as low as Congress’ is,” he added.

His comments come as so-called “establishment” Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, have been pushing the party to move on from President Trump, though recent polling indicates that the GOP voter base overwhelmingly favors the former president.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Convention on Sunday, where he is expected to rail against President Joe Biden’s leftist policies while reminding Americans he warned against them during last year’s campaign.

see all) Latest posts by Jon Dougherty

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

